Russian-Born Playrix Billionaire Becomes International Booker Prize Sponsor

Russian-born billionaire Dmitry Bukhman, co-founder of mobile gaming company Playrix, has become the new sponsor of the International Booker Prize, committing £1.4 million ($1.9 million) annually for the next decade to support one of the world's most prestigious awards for translated fiction.

The Booker Prize Foundation said the award will be renamed the Bukhman International Booker Prize under the new partnership, which doubles the prize money for the winning author and translator to £100,000 ($133,000), up from £50,000 ($67,000), the Financial Times reported.

The long-term sponsorship comes at a time when arts organizations across Europe and beyond are facing mounting financial pressures, providing a significant boost to one of the literary world's leading awards for fiction translated into English.

The partnership “has the power to reshape not only the future of the prize, but the landscape of literature itself — elevating writers and translators whose stories connect us more deeply to one another across cultures, borders and experiences,” Booker Prize Foundation Chief Executive Gaby Wood told the FT.