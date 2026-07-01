Russia's manufacturing sector returned to growth in June for the first time in just over a year ​as output rose at its fastest pace since January ‌2025 and new orders stabilized, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in June ​from 48.8 in May. The 50 mark separates ​growth from contraction.

Output expanded for a second straight month, ⁠with the pace of growth quickening fractionally to its fastest ​since January 2025. New orders stabilised after 12 straight months ​of decline.

Export demand remained weak. New export orders fell for an eighth consecutive month and at the sharpest rate since September 2025, with ​firms citing weak overseas markets, unfavorable exchange rate moves and ​competition.

Manufacturers cut jobs for a seventh month, saying voluntary leavers were not ‌replaced ⁠amid spare capacity. Backlogs of work fell for a 17th consecutive month, though the pace of decline softened markedly from May's recent record.

Input cost and output price inflation both slowed ​slightly from May, ​while vendor ⁠delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since January amid logistics disruptions and import challenges ​linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Firms increased ​purchasing ⁠activity for a second month and built stocks of inputs at the fastest pace since February 2023 in anticipation of stronger ⁠orders ​ahead. On the other hand, confidence about ​the next 12 months inched down to a three-month low and stayed ​below the series average.