2 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attacks Across Russia

Ukrainian drone attacks killed at least two people across Russia, including an infant in the Moscow region, local authorities said Tuesday morning.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said 12 towns, mostly south and southeast of the Russian capital, were targeted during the overnight attacks. In Yegoryevsk, a falling drone ignited a fire and trapped people under the rubble of a house.

“First responders quickly pulled two adults and two children from the debris,” Vorobyov wrote in a post on Telegram. “Tragically, a six-month-old infant passed away while being taken to the hospital.”

Vorobyov published a photo of the scene showing smoke billowing from the partially collapsed home.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said air defense forces downed dozens of Ukrainian drones bound for the city.

Meanwhile, in the southwestern Belgorod region, authorities said a man died at a hospital from wounds sustained in a separate drone attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 419 Ukrainian drones across Russia and in annexed Crimea between Monday night and Tuesday morning.