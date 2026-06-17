White House Allows Russian Oil Sanctions Waiver to Expire for Third Time

A temporary U.S. sanctions waiver allowing the sale and delivery of Russian seaborne crude oil expired for the third time on Wednesday, following comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week that his administration is unlikely to renew it.

Speaking at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, Trump said his administration would “soon” be able to reimpose sanctions on Russian crude “because the oil is now flowing” through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We took sanctions off because obviously we’re not looking to impede the oil,” Trump said, adding that the White House is now “in a position” to let the temporary general license lapse.

Global oil prices initially skyrocketed in March after Iran effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli military strikes. Around a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies normally pass through the narrow waterway.