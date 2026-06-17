Russia Deploys Emergency Crews to Siberia as Krasnoyarsk Wildfires Nearly Quadruple in Size

Authorities in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region said Wednesday that they have reinforced emergency crews to combat a surge in wildfires.
The total area consumed by the blazes has grown from 16,656 hectares (41,150 acres) on Saturday to 62,600 hectares (154,700 acres) as of Wednesday morning. The number of active fires is currently hovering around 90, with nearly all of them burning in remote, rugged terrain accessible only by air.
Authorities have blamed the rapid spread on high temperatures and severe Siberian silkmoth infestations, which have killed off vast swaths of trees and left behind large amounts of highly flammable deadwood.
“In total, over 1,400 specialists are actively fighting the blazes, backed by 30 aircraft and 30 pieces of specialized ground equipment,” the Krasnoyarsk wildfire center said in a statement.
To bolster the local response, more than 350 personnel have been deployed from the neighboring republic of Buryatia and the Zabaikalsky region.
Over the past 24 hours, emergency crews successfully extinguished 21 fires covering 3,400 hectares (8,400 acres) and halted the advancement of another 25 blazes in Krasnoyarsk, according to the regional wildfire center.
Officials said they are using a “multi-layered” monitoring network of drones, satellites, video surveillance, ground patrols and aerial scouting to spot and extinguish new ignitions before they spread.
“The situation remains fully under control, and there’s no threat to residential areas,” the regional wildfire center said in a post on VKontakte.
The Krasnoyarsk region declared a wildfire emergency last Wednesday. Under the active emergency order, the public is barred from entering woodlands, lighting campfires, burning trash or grass and conducting any other fire-hazardous work.
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