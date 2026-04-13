FM Lavrov Plans 2-Day China Visit This Week

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit China this week to boost cooperation between the two countries and discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The visit is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday and will include talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters the two officials will “exchange views and coordinate positions on the development of bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields and international and regional issues of common concern.”

Wang held a phone call with Lavrov on April 5, when the pair agreed that Beijing and Moscow would work together to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.