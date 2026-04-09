Russia’s Supreme Court Designates Nobel Prize-Winning Memorial as ‘Extremist’

Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday declared the Nobel Prize-winning human rights organization Memorial an “extremist” group, a designation that effectively criminalizes its remaining operations and exposes its supporters to criminal prosecution.

The ruling targets what the court termed the “Memorial international public movement,” an umbrella designation that the group itself notes has no formal legal entity, but which allows authorities to shutter any remaining projects or “structural divisions” linked to its name.

In a statement, the Supreme Court justified the ban by claiming Memorial’s activities are “markedly anti-Russian” and intended to “erode historical, cultural, spiritual and moral values” while undermining the “fundamental pillars of Russian statehood.”

Memorial was founded in 1987 to document Soviet-era political repression, a mission that has increasingly clashed with the state’s efforts to elevate the image of the U.S.S.R. under President Vladimir Putin.

The extremist label carries severe legal consequences. Authorities can now pursue criminal charges against any Russian citizen who cooperates with Memorial’s network in exile, shares content it produces or provides financial support.