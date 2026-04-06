Russian Crypto Payments Network Seeks Africa Expansion – FT

Russia is seeking to build an alternative cross-border payments network in Africa using a ruble-backed cryptocurrency, as it looks to bypass Western financial systems following sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported Monday.

The effort centers on A7, a cryptocurrency network partly controlled by fugitive Moldovan banker Ilan Șor and Russia’s Promsvyazbank, which is linked to the country’s defense sector. The two entities hold stakes of 51% and 49%, respectively, according to the FT.

The push highlights Moscow’s broader strategy to deepen economic and political ties in Africa while reducing reliance on Western financial infrastructure, though there is little evidence so far that the project has gained meaningful traction on the ground.

A7 has been recruiting staff for operations across the continent, including for a project manager role in Togo to help build a business “from scratch,” according to a recent job posting cited by the FT.

The company has also said it opened an office in Nigeria last autumn and plans to launch a branch in Zimbabwe.

A7 in its promotional materials claims to handle up to 19% of Russia’s foreign trade payments. The FT said it was unable to independently verify that figure.