Russia Condemns Reported Strikes on Iran Nuclear Site

Russia condemned reported strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility — which is used for uranium enrichment — earlier Saturday, saying the strikes created a risk of “catastrophe” in the Middle East.

Iranian state media reported Saturday that the Natanz nuclear site was targeted with airstrikes.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the attack, saying “The international community... must immediately provide an objective and hardline assessment of these irresponsible actions, which pose a real risk of a catastrophe across the Middle East.”

Israel denied responsibility for the strike, and the New York Times reported that the U.S. Military had not yet responded to a request for comment.

This is not the first time the Natanz facility has been the target of U.S. and Israeli strikes. The facility was struck earlier in the war, as well as during the previous conflict last June.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it was looking into the Iranian report that the site had been struck.

AFP contributed reporting.