Russian Central Bank Lowers Key Rate to 15%

Russia’s Central Bank lowered its key interest rate to 15% from 15.5% on Friday, citing a continued downward trend in inflation, though it highlighted an increasingly uncertain outlook for the economy and inflation in the wake of the Iran war.

Policymakers said “price growth predictably decelerated” last month after a temporary bump in inflation in January, which officials and analysts say was caused by an increase in the value-added tax. As of March 16, annual inflation stood at 5.9%, the bank said.

Friday’s rate cut marks the second this year and the seventh since Russia’s Central Bank began lowering the key rate from a two-decade high of 21% in September 2024 to curb surging inflation, driven by huge military spending and tightening labor market conditions.

The Central Bank said it expects annual inflation to fall to 4.5-5.5% in 2026 and to reach its 4% target next year. Still, it noted that inflation risks remain elevated due to what it described as “rising global price pressures amid increased geopolitical tensions.”

Most analysts had expected the moderate rate cut seen on Friday.

Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa-Bank, said Russian policymakers were bucking the global trend of central banks holding or raising rates amid economic uncertainty from the Iran war, instead pursuing a more predictable monetary policy focused on supporting businesses.

Investors were encouraged by the rate cut, sending share prices slightly higher. The MOEX Russia index rose 0.30%.

Russia’s Central Bank will hold its next key rate meeting on April 26.

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