Ukraine or Europe’s Role in Trump-Putin Summit Unclear, Kremlin Says

There are no details yet on whether Ukraine or European countries might participate in the planned summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Hungary, the Kremlin said Monday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said preparations for the summit were at an early stage and that “there’s no detailed information yet” on its possible format or participants.
“There are many questions, negotiating teams need to be determined, and so on,” he told reporters.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Monday said he would be ready to join the Budapest summit if invited, though he questioned Hungary’s neutrality, saying Prime Minister Viktor Orbán “blocks Ukraine everywhere.”
Peskov criticized what he called contradictory statements from Ukrainian officials, accusing them of “complicating rather than facilitating the peace process.”
He emphasized that Moscow continues to communicate with Washington about Ukraine about its “consistent and well-known” position about the war.
Peskov said that Trump and Putin could meet “within two weeks or a little later.”
“There's an understanding that nothing should be put off,” he said.
But the Kremlin spokesman gave no indication that any documents would be signed during their summit.
Commenting on reports that the United States may provide long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Peskov said the Kremlin was still relying on public statements and had not received any formal notification from Washington.
