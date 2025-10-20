Russian Regions Face Deepening Budget Crisis as Reserves Run Dry

Russia’s regions are facing a looming fiscal crisis as falling tax revenues and mounting expenses have forced local governments to exhaust nearly all their financial reserves, according to data reviewed by the Expert RA ratings agency.

At least six regions had just two to three day’s worth of spending left in their bank accounts as of Sept. 1.

The Arkhangelsk region, home to about 1 million people, had 50 million rubles ($620,000) in reserve, or just 0.03% of its 156-billion-ruble ($1.93 billion) annual budget.

Kalmykia’s remaining 40 million rubles ($496,000) amounted to 0.1% of its yearly spending plan.

In the Volgograd region, reserves fell to 100 million rubles ($1.24 million), or 0.04% of its annual budget of 196 billion rubles ($2.43 billion).

The Belgorod region had just 200 million rubles ($2.48 million) left, or 0.1% of its 184-billion-ruble ($2.28 billion) budget.

The Ulyanovsk and Irkutsk regions had 500 million ($6.2 million) and 900 million rubles ($11.16 million) remaining, respectively — enough to cover only one to two days of expenses.