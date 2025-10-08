Russia Moves to Formally Exit Landmark U.S. Plutonium Disposal Pact

Russia’s lower-house State Duma voted Wednesday to fully withdraw from a long-suspended bilateral agreement with the United States on the disposal of weapons-grade plutonium.

Washington and Moscow signed the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA) in 2000, committing both countries to eliminate 34 metric tons each of weapons-grade plutonium. The material was enough for nearly 17,000 nuclear weapons.

The PMDA officially came into force in 2011 after it was renegotiated a year earlier, but Russia suspended its implementation in 2016 over deteriorating relations with the U.S. The Kremlin demanded sanctions relief and a rollback in NATO expansion to reinstate the deal.

Before Wednesday’s Duma vote, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed that “none of these conditions can be fulfilled given that the situation has changed radically.”

“The strategic environment has changed fundamentally,” Ryabkov told lawmakers, citing U.S. legislation supporting Ukraine, NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe and what Moscow claims to be Washington’s departure from the original terms of plutonium disposal.