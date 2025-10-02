Russia Cut Power to Defunct Chernobyl Nuclear Plant, Ukraine Says

The site of Ukraine's defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant, which was partially destroyed in a 1986 meltdown, lost power on Wednesday after Russia shelled a nearby substation, Kyiv said.

The UN's atomic energy watchdog said the blackout affected the confinement structure housing the plant's damaged reactor core, and that two emergency diesel generators were now supplying it with electricity.

The incident comes eight days after the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine also lost power — an ongoing situation that Ukraine calls "critical" but that Russia says is "under control."

Both incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of Ukraine's nuclear sites, which have suffered repeated attacks since Russia's 2022 invasion.

"Today, a Russian strike on one of our energy substations in Slavutych caused a blackout lasting more than three hours at the former [Chernobyl] Nuclear Power Plant facilities," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Facebook.

"This included the New Safe Confinement, which protects the environment from remnants of reactor four after the 1986 explosion, as well as from radioactive debris and dust," he added.

He accused Russia of posing a threat to global security and called for a "strong response."