Ukraine Says Russia Using 'New Tactics' on Front

Russian forces have changed their front line tactics over the summer, deploying smaller sabotage groups in a bid to pierce deep through the front, Ukraine's top commander has said.

Moscow controls around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, but has captured just 1% of the country over the past year, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute of the Study of War, which works with the Critical Threats Project.

Despite the slow progress, fighting on the front line has remained intense, with both sides sustaining immense losses.

Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russia had switched its frontline tactics and was now deploying small groups of four to six soldiers tasked with infiltrating Ukraine's defenses.

"Since the beginning of summer, there has been a change in the enemy's tactics," Syrskyi told a group of journalists, including AFP, in remarks made public Friday.