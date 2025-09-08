Estonia Slams New Russian Airspace Violation

Estonia's Foreign Ministry on Monday said it had summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires to lodge a protest after a Russian helicopter violated its airspace.

The Russian MI-8 aircraft entered the Baltic country's airspace on Sunday near the island of Vaindloo, in the Gulf of Finland.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the event "another serious and regrettable incident."

"This is the third such incident this year" in Estonia, a NATO and EU member bordering Russia, which is a strong ally of Ukraine, the minister added on X.