Estonia Slams New Russian Airspace Violation

Estonia's Foreign Ministry on Monday said it had summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires to lodge a protest after a Russian helicopter violated its airspace.
The Russian MI-8 aircraft entered the Baltic country's airspace on Sunday near the island of Vaindloo, in the Gulf of Finland.
Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called the event "another serious and regrettable incident."
"This is the third such incident this year" in Estonia, a NATO and EU member bordering Russia, which is a strong ally of Ukraine, the minister added on X.
According to the Estonian defense forces, the helicopter entered the country's airspace for about four minutes without making contact with air traffic control.
It also did not have a flight plan, its transponder was turned off and it did not communicate with Estonian air traffic control.
Similar incidents occurred on May 13 and June 22.
