Trump Says Russia and Ukraine ‘Completed’ Major Prisoner Swap

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday afternoon that Russia and Ukraine completed a “major” prisoner exchange, expressing hope the move could “lead to something big.”

“A major prisoner swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation.”

“This could lead to something big???” he added

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials confirmed the exchange. It was unclear from Trump’s social media post whether the swap had already taken place or was still pending implementation.

During their first direct talks since early 2022 in Istanbul last week, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each.

This is a breaking news story.