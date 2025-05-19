Satellite Images Show Russian Military Buildup Near Finland – NYT

Russia is expanding its military infrastructure near the border with Finland, in what NATO officials describe as the early stages of a long-term buildup, The New York Times reported Monday.

The construction follows Russia’s announcement that it would grow its military and create new units in response to Finland and Sweden joining NATO after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Satellite images reportedly show Russian helicopters at a base near the Arctic city of Murmansk — their first appearance there in 20 years, according to NYT. The base lies about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the borders of Finland and Norway.

At the Olenya air base near Olenogorsk, south of Murmansk, satellite photos show a significant increase in military aircraft. The air base houses Russian long-range Tu-22 bombers.