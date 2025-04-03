Russia’s Real Wages Up 6.5% in January as Growth Slows

Real wages in Russia grew by a solid 6.5% year-on-year in January, according to preliminary Rosstat data, just as the economy begins to cool and inflation starts to decline.

Rosstat reported that the average monthly nominal wage was 88,981 rubles ($1,056), marking a 17.1% rise in nominal terms compared to the same period of the previous year.

The nominal wage gain is due to a chronic labor shortage and running well ahead of inflation — which is currently just under 10% — resulting in strong gains in real wages. The real wage growth of 6.5% means the purchasing power of Russian workers has improved after accounting for inflation, albeit at a more modest rate.​

At the same time, the economy is clearly slowing.

Russia’s annual GDP growth in February stood at 0.8%, down from 3% in January, TASS cited the Economic Development Ministry as saying. But the ministry noted that the overall dynamics of key macroeconomic indicators in February were largely influenced by the calendar factor, as February 2025 had one day fewer than February 2024.