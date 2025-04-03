Radio Free Europe Says U.S. Shut its Russian Broadcast

The head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said on Thursday that the U.S. government had switched off a satellite that transmitted its Russian-language program into Russia.

The Prague-based station, founded by the United States during the Cold War to counter Soviet propaganda, has seen its funding frozen by U.S. President Donald Trump amid a drive to slash the size of the federal government.

RFE/RL won a temporary restraining order in court, but the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the U.S. government agency that oversees its operations, has not yet released funding.

"We came into work today and saw that satellite services that reach into Russia had been turned off by USAGM," RFE/RL chief executive Stephen Capus told AFP.