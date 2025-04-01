Russia Says Told U.S. About Ukrainian Strikes on Energy Sites

Russia said Tuesday that it had complained to the United States about Ukrainian strikes on its energy sites, hours after Kyiv reported a Russian attack had left tens of thousands without power.
Each side has accused the other of breaking a supposed deal to stop firing on energy sites, though a formal agreement has not been put in place and what commitments each side has undertaken remain unclear.
Following separate meetings with U.S. officials, the White House said both Ukraine and Russia had "agreed to develop measures for implementing" an "agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine."
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed allegations of Ukrainian "violations" in a private meeting of top security officials on Tuesday.
"We passed a list of violations... to the U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after the meeting.
"I have passed this list to the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio," he added.
Russia's Defense Ministry earlier accused Kyiv of striking Russian energy sites in the Russian region of Belgorod and the partially Moscow-controlled Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia.
The allegations come hours after Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said tens of thousands were left without power in the southern Kherson region by a Ukrainian strike.
Local authorities later said power supplies had been restored.
Russia has launched systematic aerial attacks on Ukrainian power plants and grid since invading in February 2022.
Putin last month rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire.
Sybiha also said Kyiv and Washington were holding fresh talks on a minerals agreement that would give the United States access to Ukrainian natural resources in return for more support.
The two countries had planned to sign a deal in February on extracting Ukraine's strategically important minerals until a spectacular televised White House clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derailed the agreement.
Trump on Sunday warned Zelensky he would have "big problems" if Kyiv rejected the latest U.S. proposal, details of which have not been published by either side.
