Erdogan Tells Putin Cooperation With Russia Key to Resolving Regional Conflicts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that cooperation between their two countries is crucial for resolving regional conflicts, his office said Friday.

"Cooperation between Turkey and Russia is of key importance in resolving regional issues," Erdogan said after discussions that covered the Ukraine war and the situation in Syria.

The two leaders also spoke about security in the Black Sea, with Erdogan pledging that Ankara would take steps to ensure "the safety of commercial navigation," which he said would contribute to broader peace efforts.

The Kremlin confirmed that the talks included "the resumption of the Black Sea initiative for safe navigation and the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers."

The initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in 2022, was designed to guarantee the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products via the Black Sea. However, Moscow withdrew from the deal in 2023, accusing the West of failing to lift sanctions it said were hampering its own agricultural and fertilizer exports.