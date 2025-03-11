Kremlin Says It Seeks Unity for Syria Amid Rising Violence and Unrest

Russia is in contact with other countries regarding the recent wave of violence in Syria and wants the war-torn country to remain “united,” the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Days of unrest in Syria’s Alawite heartland have posed the most serious threat to the country’s stability since President Bashar al-Assad’s fall in December.

“We are ready and in contact with other countries on the Syrian issue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow “wants to see Syria united, prosperous and friendly.”

Assad fled to Russia after being ousted by rebel groups following more than 13 years of civil war. Moscow had been his key military and political backer, helping to turn the tide of the conflict in his favor when it first intervened.