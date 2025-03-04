Japan's Foreign Minister Calls Russian Entry Ban 'Unacceptable'

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Tuesday that Russia's entry ban on him and eight other Japanese citizens was "unacceptable."

The comments came a day after Russia's Foreign Ministry banned Iwaya, the ambassador of Japan to Ukraine and seven other Japanese nationals from entering the country in retaliation to Tokyo's sanctions.

Iwaya told reporters that "our measures have been taken as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

"It is completely unacceptable to shift the blame to Japan," he said.