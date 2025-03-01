Orban Urges EU to Launch Ukraine Peace Talks With Russia

Hungary's Viktor Orban urged the EU Saturday to open direct talks with Moscow to end the Ukraine war and vowed to oppose a bloc-wide accord on the conflict, according to a letter obtained by AFP.

The demand by the Russia-friendly Hungarian prime minister – who has repeatedly stymied European Union action in support of Kyiv – comes the day after a dramatic confrontation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky left Ukraine's future hanging in the balance.

"I am convinced that the European Union – following the example of the United States – should enter into direct discussions with Russia on a ceasefire and a sustainable peace in Ukraine," Orban wrote to Antonio Costa, who heads the Council of the EU's 27 member states.

Details of the letter were first disclosed by the Financial Times and Hungarian investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi, and several diplomats confirmed its authenticity to AFP.

An EU official confirmed the council had "received a letter from the Hungarian delegation," adding: "We take note of it."