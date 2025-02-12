Russian Patriarch Mocks Priest for Questioning Church’s Patriotism

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church publicly ridiculed a priest for criticizing the church’s alignment with the Kremlin’s wartime patriotic agenda, according to a leaked video recording.

Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been a vocal supporter of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and the country’s Orthodox Church played a central symbolic role in rallying public support for the war.

“I don’t agree with such a patriotic trend in church relations,” a priest told Kirill at a clergy meeting on Tuesday. “A priest’s duty is to lead people to the Kingdom of Heaven and not to engage in patriotism.”

Kirill shot back by asking the priest: “Are you, father, from Western Ukraine by any chance?”

Following laughter and applause from the meeting hall, the church leader told the priest to “go sit down and think seriously about all that you just blurted out here.”