Moscow Blast Targets Pro-Kremlin Armenian Unit Founder Wanted in Ukraine

An apparent bomb attack at a housing complex in northwestern Moscow targeted the founder of a Russian military unit made up of ethnic Armenians, state media reported early Monday, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

Armen Sarkisyan, founder of the irregular Arbat Battalion, was initially reported as having been killed in the explosion. However, the Kommersant business daily later cited unnamed sources saying he was hospitalized in “highly critical condition,” while one of his bodyguards was killed.

Five people were wounded overall, according to Kommersant.

Video shared by law enforcement officials showed extensive damage in the lobby of the residential complex.