Sanctions Create Opportunities for Chinese Tech Companies in Russia

Chinese IT companies are rapidly expanding their footprint in Russia, capitalizing on new opportunities created by the ongoing war in Ukraine and extreme Western sanctions that have banned tech exports to Russia, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

With their primary focus on software development and cryptocurrency mining — the latter prohibited in China but flourishing in Russia — these firms are reshaping the Russian tech landscape.

According to Kommersant, the number of Russian and Chinese IT companies that approached the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RASPP) rose 18% in 2024, seeking assistance to access “friendly markets.” Chinese firms were twice as active as their Russian counterparts.

RuStore, a Russian application platform, has also observed a surge in interest from Chinese developers. The platform reported that over half of user spending now comes from Chinese applications, the number of which doubled in the second half of 2024. Moreover, 75% of these Chinese products are gaming applications.

“China's IT sector is oversaturated with offers,” experts note, adding that limited opportunities for entering foreign markets make Russia's less competitive market particularly appealing. Additionally, Chinese mining companies are actively moving into Russia, drawn by its permissive stance on cryptocurrency mining, after the Kremlin did an about-face on its opposition and launched a digital ruble last summer as a way of dealing with sanctions-related payment problems.