Russia Says Downed 8 U.S.-Supplied ATACMS Missiles

Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.
Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use the 300-kilometer-range arms against Russia last year, in a move the Kremlin denounced as a grave escalation.
"Air defense systems downed eight ATACMS U.S.-made missiles and 72 drones," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The ministry also said it had captured the Ukrainian village of Nadiia, one of the few settlements in the eastern Luhansk region still under Kyiv's control.
Moscow advanced by almost 4,000 square kilometers (1,540 square miles) in Ukraine in 2024, according to an AFP analysis, as Kyiv's army struggled with chronic manpower shortages and exhaustion.
Both sides have accused each other of fatal attacks on civilians since the year began.
A Russian strike on a village in Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region earlier on Saturday killed a 74-year-old man, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
