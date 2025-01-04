Russia Says Downed 8 U.S.-Supplied ATACMS Missiles

Russia said on Saturday it had shot down eight U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, whose use Moscow has warned could spark a hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central Kyiv.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use the 300-kilometer-range arms against Russia last year, in a move the Kremlin denounced as a grave escalation.

"Air defense systems downed eight ATACMS U.S.-made missiles and 72 drones," the Russian Defense Ministry said.