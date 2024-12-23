Kremlin Calls European Gas Shipments ‘Complicated’ After Slovak PM’s Visit to Moscow

The Kremlin called European gas shipments “very complicated” and requiring “increased attention” on Monday, a day after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico held a surprise meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss energy and the war in Ukraine.

Fico said his surprise visit to Moscow Sunday was in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling EU leaders that Kyiv remains opposed to Russian gas transiting through its territory. The Slovak prime minister is only the third Western leader to have met with Putin following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has said it will not renew its gas transit agreement with Russia when it expires in January 2025. Fico warned that sourcing gas from alternative routes would cost Slovakia an additional 220 million euros ($228.7 million) in transit fees.