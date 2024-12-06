Hospitalized Russian Soldiers Protest Forced Return to Front – Reports

The Russian military is redeploying wounded soldiers to the front lines in Ukraine by force before they can complete medical treatment, Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Novosti reported this week.

In a video address, the wounded soldiers accused their officers of trying to send them back to the combat zone before they completed their treatment, according to Ostorozhno, Novosti.

“They won’t let us finish anything,” one soldier said in the address. “They send a lot of people with hepatitis. Do they want the army to be infected or what?”

On Thursday, Ostorozhno, Novosti published videos showing the soldiers being escorted out of the hospital, some of them wearing handcuffs. One was shown handcuffed to his hospital bed.

The remaining soldiers were accused of desertion, the outlet cited their relatives as saying. It added that the soldiers were banned from going outside or using their electronic devices.

The Russian military has not publicly commented on the accusations.

Russia has faced heavy casualties since invading Ukraine in February 2022, and soldiers injured in battle are entitled to state benefits including financial compensation.

Officials say close to 98% of wounded Russian soldiers return to combat after undergoing medical treatment.