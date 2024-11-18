EU Sanctions Russian Shipping Firms and Iranian Ports Over Drone Supplies to Russia

Brussels on Monday sanctioned three Russian shipping firms and multiple Iranian ports and carriers, accusing them of aiding Tehran’s supply of drones and missiles for Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Vessels operated by VTS Broker and Arapax, both based in Russia’s Astrakhan region, and MG Flot, based in the republic of Dagestan, were identified as transporting Iranian military-related goods, including drone components, across the Caspian Sea, the EU said.

The bloc also banned transactions with ports “owned, operated or controlled” by sanctioned individuals and entities, specifically targeting Iranian ports Amirabad and Anzali on the Caspian Sea. Exceptions could be made for vessels requiring assistance under circumstances such as maritime safety concerns.

The EU extended sanctions to Iran’s state-run shipping company IRISL and its director, Mohammad Reza Khiabani. These measures build on prior sanctions against Iranian entities accused of supporting Russia’s military efforts.

In September, the EU joined the United States in accusing Tehran of providing short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a claim Iran denies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized that sanctions policy on Sunday, calling it unjustified and based on a “non-existent missile pretext.” He warned that such actions could backfire, arguing that “freedom of navigation is a basic principle of the law of the sea” and accusing the EU of selective enforcement.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said Tehran would decide on its response to the EU’s expanded sanctions.

AFP contributed reporting.