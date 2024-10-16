Russian Military Says Captured Village Near Ukaine's Pokrovsk

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its forces captured two more villages in different parts of eastern Ukraine, with one of them lying just several kilometers away from the critical logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have fled to Pokrovsk as Russia's military wages a campaign to capture the whole of eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region, where the city is located.
Moscow said its troops captured the village of Krasnyi Yar, which lies around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk.
Ukrainian authorities have rushed the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Pokrovsk and the nearby town of Myrnohrad as Russia continues to make territorial gains.
Further north, Russia's Defense Ministry said it captured the village of Nevske, located in the partially occupied Luhansk region, one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow claimed to have annexed in September 2022.
The military released images of the village, where the main road was lined with heavily destroyed houses, and a soldier flying the Russian flag through the window of a badly damaged building.
Aerial footage showed the small village to be almost completely destroyed.
Russia's military announced the village captures as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented lawmakers with a plan to win the fight against Moscow and secure peace by next year.
