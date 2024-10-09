Russia to U.S.: Worry About Diddy, Not Us

The United States should “redirect” its efforts toward investigating the criminal sex ring allegations against rapper Diddy instead of seeking to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in an interview.

Maria Zakharova’s remarks came in response to bombshell federal U.S. racketeering and sex trafficking charges as well as a massive class-action lawsuit against Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs.

“Perhaps the U.S. should step away from global issues for a second, forget about Russia, forget about the [International Criminal Court] and for once redirect all of its resources and all of its pompous exceptionalism towards themselves,” Zakharova told the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT.