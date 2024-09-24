Russia to Boost Military Spending to 40% of State Budget in 2025 – Bloomberg

Russia plans to boost defense spending to 13.2 trillion rubles ($142 billion) in 2025 from 10.4 trillion rubles projected for this year, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing draft budget proposals it had seen.

That increase would represent 6.2% of Russia’s projected GDP, a historically high figure as the war in Ukraine shows little sign of ending anytime soon. Likewise, defense and national security spending would account for 40% of total government expenditures in 2025, surpassing the combined allocations for education, healthcare, social policies and the national economy, according to Bloomberg.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported that 30% of the 2025 budget — 12.9 trillion rubles — is allocated for classified or unspecified items, an increase from 11.1 trillion rubles in 2024.

In 2026 and 2027, Russia plans to decrease defense spending slightly, to 5.6% and 5.1% of GDP, respectively. However, spending on national defense would still be higher than current levels, and several times higher than pre-war levels.