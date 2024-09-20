Communist Lawmaker Accused of Inviting Sex Worker Into Russian Parliament

A Communist Party lawmaker in Russia’s lower-house State Duma is facing allegations that he invited a sex worker to his office after Kremlin-linked media released a video Friday purportedly showing him receiving oral sex from a woman.

In the video circulated by the Telegram news channel Shot, a man who appears to resemble 36-year-old Duma member Denis Parfenov enters an office with a woman, who then allegedly begins to perform oral sex on him.

Parfenov, who criticized Russia’s recent regional elections, has not commented on the leaked footage. The lawmaker also recently voiced opposition to apparent government efforts to slow YouTube loading speeds.

The Communist Party’s central committee responded to the allegations against Parfenov by suggesting the alleged sex tape might have been AI-generated.