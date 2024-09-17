‘Russians at War’ Film To Be Screened in Toronto Despite ‘Threats’

The controversial documentary "Russians at War" will be shown in Toronto on Tuesday, after the city's film festival organizers initially decided to halt screenings due to "significant threats" over their decision to feature the film.

"Russians at War," directed by Anastasia Trofimova, was first presented at the 81st Venice Film Festival. Trofimova, who studied in Canada, previously worked at the Kremlin-funded RT news network and then with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The documentary sparked outrage in Ukrainian cultural and political circles over what critics consider to be a pro-Kremlin film that seeks to whitewash and justify Moscow's full-scale invasion.

The Toronto International Film Festival, which ended on Sunday, announced last week it was pulling the film due to threats — calling the decision an "unprecedented move." However, it is now set to have two screenings at the TIFF Lightbox cultural center in Toronto, the festival said.