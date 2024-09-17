‘Russians at War’ Film To Be Screened in Toronto Despite ‘Threats’

The controversial documentary "Russians at War" will be shown in Toronto on Tuesday, after the city's film festival organizers initially decided to halt screenings due to "significant threats" over their decision to feature the film.
"Russians at War," directed by Anastasia Trofimova, was first presented at the 81st Venice Film Festival. Trofimova, who studied in Canada, previously worked at the Kremlin-funded RT news network and then with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
The documentary sparked outrage in Ukrainian cultural and political circles over what critics consider to be a pro-Kremlin film that seeks to whitewash and justify Moscow's full-scale invasion.
The Toronto International Film Festival, which ended on Sunday, announced last week it was pulling the film due to threats — calling the decision an "unprecedented move." However, it is now set to have two screenings at the TIFF Lightbox cultural center in Toronto, the festival said.
Yulia Kovaliv, Ukraine's ambassador to Canada, condemned the festival for reinstating the screenings, saying its "persistence to serve as a platform to share Russian propaganda is beyond imaginable."
Canadian public broadcaster TVO, which helped fund the documentary, pulled its support for the film and said it would not be airing it. Likewise, Ukraine's state film agency had appealed to TIFF to drop the film, which it said was "a dangerous tool for public opinion manipulation."
Trofimova has rejected criticisms of her documentary, telling AFP that it was "an anti-war film" showing "ordinary guys" who were fighting on the side of Russia.
Throughout the film, soldiers appear to have little idea of why they have been sent to the front line and are shown struggling to make Soviet-era weapons serviceable. Others chain-smoke cigarettes and down shots of alcohol amid the deaths and wounds of their comrades.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.