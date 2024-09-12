Long-Range Arms OK Would Put NATO at ‘War With Russia’ – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the West letting Kyiv use longer-range weapons to strike Russian targets would mean NATO would be "at war" with Russia.

Putin spoke as U.S. and U.K. top diplomats discussed easing rules on firing Western weapons into Russia, which Kyiv has been pressing for, more than two and a half years into Moscow's offensive.

"This would in a significant way change the very nature of the conflict," Putin told a state television reporter.

"It would mean that NATO countries, the U.S., European countries, are at war with Russia," he added.