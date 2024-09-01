17 Bodies Found After Helicopter Crashes in Far East Russia's Kamchatka

Rescuers on Sunday said they found 17 bodies after a helicopter with 22 people on board crashed in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula in the Far East.

The helicopter went missing shortly after takeoff Saturday, carrying 19 tourists and 3 crew members, according to authorities in Kamchatka, a picturesque region popular among adventure tourists and known for its active volcanoes.

Rescuers spotted the remains of the helicopter on Sunday morning in a hilly area around 900 meters (2,953 feet) in altitude, Kamchatka region Governor Vladimir Solodov said in a video posted on Telegram.

Aerial footage released by Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry showed helicopter debris lying on a slope near the top of a large, wooded hill. The ministry said the aircraft was found close to the location where it disappeared from radar tracking.