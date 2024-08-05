Retailer Stockmann Buys Hugo Boss Russia

German fashion house Hugo Boss has closed a deal to sell its Russian division to the retailer Stockmann, coming more than two years after it suspended operations in the country over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In April, Hugo Boss agreed to sell its Russian business to its wholesale partner, Stockmann — which was sold by its Finnish owners to local buyers in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea.

“We can confirm that our Russian subsidiary has been sold to Stockmann JSC — a company belonging to one of Hugo Boss's long-standing wholesale partners in the country,” Reuters quoted Hugo Boss as saying.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.