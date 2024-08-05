Pro-Kremlin Cossacks Disrupt Event in Memory of Stalin Terror Victims

A group of cossacks and other pro-government activists disrupted an annual event in the northwestern republic of Karelia commemorating the victims of Stalin’s purges, the Memorial human rights group said Monday.

The Sandarmokh memorial, where at least 6,000 gulag prisoners were buried in mass graves, has for years attracted pilgrims and European delegations for an annual event known as the Day of Remembrance.

Memorial said this year’s commemoration drew in diplomats from France, Sweden, Germany, Poland and Norway.

However, guests on Monday also included “busloads of Cossacks, representatives of [the Kremlin-loyal youth group] Molodaya Gvardiya and other activists close to the security forces,” the rights group said.