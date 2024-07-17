Putin Warns of Blackouts From ‘Uncontrolled’ Crypto Mining

President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that unregulated cryptocurrency mining risks overloading Russia’s electrical grid and causing widespread power outages.

“An uncontrolled increase in electricity consumption for mining cryptocurrencies can lead to power shortages in certain regions,” Putin told senior government officials at a meeting focused on the economy.

Russia’s Energy Ministry estimates that crypto mining consumes on average 16 billion kilowatt-hours per year — or almost 1.5% of Russia’s total electricity consumption.

“The figure continues to go up,” Putin said, listing the relatively cheap cost of electricity in Russia and access to equipment as some of the factors leading to an increase in crypto mining.

Despite its restrictive laws on cryptocurrencies, Russia was the world’s second-largest crypto mining country after the United States in 2023. The previous leaders, China and Kazakhstan, have restricted crypto mining activities in recent years.