Residents Block City Center in Protest Over Power Outages in Russia’s Dagestan

Residents of Makhachkala in southern Russia’s republic of Dagestan late Wednesday barricaded the city center following three days of blackouts.

Locals blocked traffic with wooden pallets, which police officers were seen taking away later in the evening, as shown in footage shared by the state broadcaster “Dagestan.”

“Three days without electricity! We’re choking!” shouted one elderly protester.

The Dagestan region’s energy minister, Marat Shikhaliyev, was shown telling the angry crowd that both he and the municipal utility company Dagenergo were to blame for the crisis.