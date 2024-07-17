Around 650K Russian Wartime Emigres Remain Abroad – The Bell

Around 650,000 Russians have left the country and not returned since Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a new report by the independent business news outlet The Bell, citing migration data from dozens of countries.

Russia saw two waves of outward migration in 2022 — one initially after the start of the invasion and the second in the fall when the Kremlin announced a “partial” mobilization drive. Many fled out of opposition to the war, fears of economic collapse or a refusal to be sent to the battlefield in Ukraine.

According to The Bell’s estimate — which is based on migration data from nearly 70 countries and public statements by officials — many of those who fled Russia remain abroad, although some have returned due to various difficulties they faced living in a foreign country.

Countries offering visa-free access to Russian citizens have been the most popular destinations among wartime emigres, including Armenia, Kazakhstan and Georgia, where 110,000, 80,000 and 74,000 Russians have settled, respectively. Over 48,000 Russians moved to the United States, making it the fifth most popular destination.