Summer Heatwave Sweeps Russia, Breaking Dozens of Temperature Records

Around 40 daily temperature records were broken across Russia and annexed Crimea on Tuesday as hot summer weather gripped the country, the Phobos weather center said Wednesday.

The unprecedented temperatures have engulfed Russia from its central regions to the Far East, reaching a maximum of 38.7 degrees Celsius in the village of Mamakan in southeastern Siberia’s Irkutsk region.

“A powerful wave of records is continuing for the fourth consecutive day and showing no signs of ending,” Mikhail Leus from the Phobos weather center said on his Telegram channel.

This beginning of July in Russia — which meteorologists are dubbing "the hottest in the entire era of global warming" — has been even hotter than early July 2010, a year when Russia experienced one of the world’s deadliest heat waves in history.