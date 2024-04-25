Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Denies Plans to Ban Passport Renewals Abroad

Russian Embassy in the USA Social media

Russia on Thursday denied reports that it was considering barring its own citizens from renewing passports abroad, a move that would further disadvantage exiled dissidents who fled political persecution.

The independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said earlier Thursday that it had obtained a copy of a draft Foreign Ministry decree suspending passport renewals and other consular services for Russians abroad starting May 1.

“This information is absolutely untrue and is blatantly provocative,” the consular department of Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that its consular offices and diplomatic missions “traditionally pursue a policy of information openness.”

“We inform citizens about planned changes in current legislation and law enforcement practice in the consular and related areas as far in advance and as fully as possible,” it said.

Novaya Gazeta said it had asked the Foreign Ministry to comment on its alleged draft decree before publication. It attached a scan of its written request for comment sent to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday.

The independent Mediazona news website said it and another outlet, Sotavision, received a similar unverified Foreign Ministry document on April 18. The sender reportedly introduced himself as a Foreign Ministry employee but was otherwise unable to verify his identity and has not logged on to his social media account since, Mediazona said.

The alleged decree resembles the September 2023 move by Russia’s close ally Belarus to ban citizens from renewing their passports abroad in what was widely interpreted as an effort to force exiled dissidents to return.

Anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million Russians are estimated to have left the country since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022 and declared a partial mobilization of reservists that fall. Only 20% have been granted temporary residence permits or political asylum, according to Novaya Gazeta.

UN figures for 2021 say approximately 10 million Russians live abroad.

Read more about: Foreign Ministry

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'anti-Russian derangement'

Russia Blasts Poland’s ‘State Sponsor of Terror’ Label

Moscow on Thursday slammed Poland’s designation of Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” calling it part of a targeted Western campaign...
lost progress

Moscow Accuses Berlin of ‘Russophobic Hysteria’ on Nazi WWII Invasion’s Anniversary

Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Berlin of jeopardizing the two countries' ties by supporting Ukraine.
diplomatic drama

Russia Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to U.K.

The Foreign Ministry pointed to London’s “unfriendly” stance toward Moscow and long delays for visa applications.
'acts of terrorism'

Russia Says ‘Alarmed’ by Tensions in Breakaway Transnistria

Kyiv has accused Russia of wanting to destabilize Moldova's separatist region to create a pretext for a military intervention.