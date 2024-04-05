Two-Thirds of Tech Workers Who Fled Country Have Returned, Russia Says

Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said Friday that two-thirds of tech workers who left the country after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 have returned.

“Over the past year, we have not observed an outflow of IT specialists,” the ministry said in a statement, which appeared to have been issued in response to media reports about increased demand among Russian tech workers to relocate to Europe.

According to that report, published on Friday by the Kommersant business daily, the immigration consultancy firm Garant In saw a 233% spike in demand for European residency permits among Russian tech workers between January and March 2024.

“Around half of our residency permit inquiries come from IT specialists,” Garant In CEO Andrei Boyko told Kommersant.