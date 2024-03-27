Support The Moscow Times!
Police Raid Warehouse Near Moscow for Migrant 'Document Check'

Police vehicles seen outside the Wildberries' Moscow region warehouse. @echofm_online / X

Russian police have detained dozens of workers at a warehouse of the online retailer Wildberries on suspicion of breaking migration laws, state media reported Wednesday.

Wildberries’ press service said a “document inspection” had been carried out at its warehouse in the Moscow region town of Elektrostal, which reportedly employs 8,000 people.

“The inspection is over, 38 warehouse [workers] will undergo additional checks to clarify information with law enforcement,” a Wildberries spokesperson told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

“All others have returned to their duties,” the spokesperson added.

The raid, which appears to have targeted migrant workers, comes amid heightened tensions following the arrest of foreign nationals suspected of carrying out the deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege.

Last Friday, four camouflaged gunmen stormed and set fire to the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow, killing at least 140 people and wounding 360 others.

On Monday, state media cited Foreign Ministry sources as saying that Russian authorities may step up their crackdown on illegal migration after the concert massacre.

During a previous migrant raid on its Elektrostal warehouse in November, Wildberries warned that the delays could lead to “billions” in losses for sellers. This time, Wildberries said its operations were not impacted.

Police searched Wildberries’ Moscow headquarters in January after a fire destroyed its warehouse in St. Petersburg.

