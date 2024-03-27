Police Raid Warehouse Near Moscow for Migrant 'Document Check'

Russian police have detained dozens of workers at a warehouse of the online retailer Wildberries on suspicion of breaking migration laws, state media reported Wednesday.

Wildberries’ press service said a “document inspection” had been carried out at its warehouse in the Moscow region town of Elektrostal, which reportedly employs 8,000 people.

“The inspection is over, 38 warehouse [workers] will undergo additional checks to clarify information with law enforcement,” a Wildberries spokesperson told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

“All others have returned to their duties,” the spokesperson added.