Moscow Police Detain 4 Navalny Mourners Days After Funeral

Moscow police have detained at least four people who attended memorial events dedicated to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the rights group OVD-Info reported Tuesday.

Among those detained was Polina Orekhova, who said she had been charged with violating public assembly laws after she went to a Feb. 17 gathering of mourners paying tribute to Navalny. The charges carry a fine of up to 20,000 rubles ($219) or 40 hours of mandatory labor.

Another person detained Tuesday was Yegor Komlev, who OVD-Info said attended the late activist's funeral on Friday, but it was not clear what charges he faced following his detention outside his home.

The other two people — Yelena Gribkova and Yelena Levina — had already been detained on Feb. 17 at a makeshift memorial to Navalny.