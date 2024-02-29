Russian Officials Secretly Assigned Patriotism ‘Instructors’ – Report

President Vladimir Putin has secretly assigned “political instructors” to Russian government ministries and state agencies to ensure loyalty among officials, the independent news outlets Meduza and IStories reported Thursday, citing leaked Kremlin files obtained by an international team of journalists.

The political instructors — called “deputy heads for social and political work” — are tasked with instructing officials and state employees how to perform their duties amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin first sought to introduce the post after coming up against loyalty problems among government officials in the months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, the Kommersant business daily reported in April 2022.

Putin signed the unpublished decree introducing political instructors in February 2023, according to Meduza and IStories.