Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Officials Secretly Assigned Patriotism ‘Instructors’ – Report

Vladimir Putin. Sergey Bobylev, TASS / kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin has secretly assigned “political instructors” to Russian government ministries and state agencies to ensure loyalty among officials, the independent news outlets Meduza and IStories reported Thursday, citing leaked Kremlin files obtained by an international team of journalists.

The political instructors — called “deputy heads for social and political work” — are tasked with instructing officials and state employees how to perform their duties amid Russia's war against Ukraine. 

The Kremlin first sought to introduce the post after coming up against loyalty problems among government officials in the months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, the Kommersant business daily reported in April 2022.

Putin signed the unpublished decree introducing political instructors in February 2023, according to Meduza and IStories.

The work of political instructors is aimed at “filling in gaps or expanding knowledge in the areas of history, military and politics,” the outlets said, citing publically accessible guidelines on “social and political work” published by Russia's Federal Subsoil Resource Use Agency (Rosnedra).

That knowledge “will become a powerful antitode to the ideological distortions spread by mass media that is financed by countries unfriendly to Russia,” the guidelines read.

Several government agencies have in recent months published open statements about the sucess of their “social and political work,” according to Meduza and IStories. 

But anonymous sources in Russia's Agriculture Ministry, Finance Ministry and Federal Courier Service told the outlets that they have yet to introduce political instructors despite Putin's decree.

In 2018, Putin formed a “military-patriotic” directorate to promote patriotism inside Russia’s military.

During the Soviet period, a similar directorate staffed by politruks, or political instructors, worked to ensure that the Red Army stayed loyal to the Communist Party.

Read more about: Ideology , Patriotism

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opinion Jade McGlynn

Russia Is Preparing the Next Generation to Die for Their Country

It’s hard to escape the impression that the clubs Russian children have to join are doing anything other than teaching them to kill or be killed.
5 Min read
opinion Andrei Kolesnikov

Scientific Putinism: Shaping Official Ideology in Russia

There is a belief that the Russian elite under President Vladimir Putin has only ever been interested in money. Yet Putin’s militant, anti-liberal...
wartime censorship

Moscow Police Detain Novaya Gazeta Chief Editor

Sergei Sokolov is accused of “discrediting” the Russian military in an article published by the newspaper.
1 Min read
black sea

Russia Says Thwarted Attack on South Ukraine Coast

"Up to 25" Ukrainian personnel were killed in the attempted landing on the Tendra Spit sandbar in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
1 Min read